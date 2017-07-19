Universal has just announced a slate of new genre TV shows, including three new adaptations of fantasy and scifi books. But hidden among those are the first details about Dan Harmon and Evan Katz’s next TV series: Sirens of Titan, an interplanetary epic based on the Kurt Vonnegut novel.
A Ton of Scifi Books Are Coming to TV, Including Kurt Vonnegut's Sirens of Titan
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 4:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment