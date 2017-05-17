The Crossing - Official Trailer

Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America â and the war they are fleeing hasn't happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here â both the townspeople and these newcomers â will never be the same. Writers Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie executive produce with Jason Reed.

"The Crossing" stars Steve Zahn as Jude Miller, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren, Rick Gomez as Nestor, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Marcuis Harris as Caleb, Simone Kessel as Rebecca, Kelly Missal as Hannah, Rob Campbell as Paul, Grant Harvey as Roy, Bailey Skodje as Leah, Jon D'Leo as Will, Luc Roderique as Bryce and Tommy Bastow as Marshall.