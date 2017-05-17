The show will be executive produced by Sean Daniel (The Mummy franchise) and Jason Brown (The Expanse). The Oscar nominated visual effects studio Platige Image S.A. is doing the show, but the official release doesn’t specifically state if it’s CG animated or live-action—or a mix of the two. No stills have been release yet, either.
The Witcher Is Getting A Netflix Series
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 8:26 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment