Banned BBC Horror Mockumentary 'Ghostwatch' Revived for US Audiences

Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 1:07 PM
A TV reporter investigates a haunted house in this classic British “documentary”, which was originally broadcast in the UK on Halloween in 1992. As experts in the BBC studio discuss supernatural phenomena, reporter Sarah Greene waits patiently for proof of a poltergeist named Pipes, whose bad behavior grows bolder throughout the evening. “Ghostwatch” freaked out gullible viewers across the UK (no warning indicated the special was scripted), leading to controversy, lawsuits and a devoted cult following who continue to search the doc for hidden glimpses of the ghoul.

