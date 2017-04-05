More Evil Front Yard Photos

I took all these shots right after getting home last night after work. I'm sure my neighbors think I'm the weird dude standing in his doorway with the camera by now. I find it fun to see what's going on.

The junkos largely go unnoticed as they are tiny little birds that blend in with the leaves and shadows. I counted at least eight and there were probably many more going unnoticed in the hedges. They stick primarily to the ground to feed though every once in a great while I'll see one up in a tree branch or in my feeder.

There are at least three pair of house, or rose, finches that feed at my feeder now. I can tell the males apart now. The chickadees are everywhere until a robin of grackle chases them away. Rabbits, too, are prevalent in the neighborhood. I'm sure their only predators are the neighborhood dogs and cats. With Tucker's knee injury we now go out and make sure there are no rabbits around before we let him out so he doesn't get the urge to try and chase them.