Alphabet Photo Challenge

I've gotten more feedback on trying out an Alphabet Challenge than any other this year. So this is what I'll propose. Starting with the letter A and the month of April we will run month long challenges on each letter as inspiration. Each month I'll have a new "Lead Article" up that we can cross post links to so we can keep track of individual postings.

Photos subject must start with the "letter of the month" (examples - "Aardvark", "Action", "Architecture" - Not "a bird" or "the bird").

Photos need to be taken and posted during the month. The idea is to inspire and motivate you to go out and get new photos

Post as many images as many times as you want.

As much as we want more participation in postings and comments. This is all about just going out and getting some photos and having a little fun. Don't stress and no need to feel like you have to participate every month/letter. Don't think of this as a 26 month challenge, as it's more of a new challenge each month. Sometimes we get busy, or have other things take priority.