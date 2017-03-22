Possible New Tool For Our Artistic Outlet

Mrs D and I have been discussing purchasing an online meeting subscription to run real time discussions in an unstructured easy going group. setting. Many of us process our photos in different software and/or in different ways. This gives us a new tool to chat, show, teach and learn about our creative processes. This would cost us money and additional time, but something we think would be fun and could be useful. Use the poll below and the comment section to help us determine if we should use this possible new tool.