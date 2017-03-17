A Not Irish - But Still Evil - Photo Friday 3-17-17 Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By evilgenius Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:03 AM artsphotographydogdigitalsnowflowertrainshobbytuckerphoto-fridaysundownphoto-firday Discuss: ! Photos from this week. It feels like it's been a super long week too.a tangle of branches just before sundownsundown behind the local ski runstrain yard car pullers after sundowna single tiny pink flowerTucker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, It's going to be a long painful summer for my buddy...