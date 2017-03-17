Newsvine

evilgenius

A Not Irish - But Still Evil - Photo Friday 3-17-17

By evilgenius
Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:03 AM
Photos from this week. It feels like it's been a super long week too.

Article Photo

a tangle of branches just before sundown

Article Photo

sundown behind the local ski runs

Article Photo

train yard car pullers after sundown

Article Photo

a single tiny pink flower

Article Photo

Tucker has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, It's going to be a long painful summer for my buddy...

