Ideas for Photo Challenges In 2017

I've been thinking about switching up the way we normally do challenges. My problem is the lack of participants. I know there are a lot of people that come in here just to see what we post and that's okay, but I'd like to see more people actually posting images. To that end I have two proposals.

The first idea is the Alphabet Challenge. We run each letter, starting with A, as the subject of the week. Some letters are more difficult than others obviously. Personally I don't care, if for A, you use "Action" or "Aardvark" as your subject.

The second idea is a vote/winner system. I'd start the first week specifying a specific challenge and anyone can enter up to 3 images that week. Users will vote in Photographers-Artforum nation by typing the word "vote" in the comment section. The person with the image that has the most votes would pick the challenge subject for the following week.

The idea of challenges is to inspire you and facilitate participation. If you have any ideas please comment below.

UPDATE:

Photos in the Alphabet Challenge should be taken during that week; while photos in the Vote Challenge are time determined by the person setting the weekly challenge.