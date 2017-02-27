Nerd Movies - March 2017 (US) Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: Blessed Published Unpublished Restored Quarantined Duplicated Censored

I see we have 7 big movies for sci-fi, fantasy & horror fans in March. It seems as if the big summer blockbusters start earlier and earlier. I'm gonna go broke watching all these! If you happen to find yourself in the theater watching one, please write up a review and let us know what you think of it.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND

On March 10, 2017, the producers of Godzilla transport audiences to the birthplace of one of the most powerful monster myths of all in KONG: SKULL ISLAND, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man. Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly star in a thrilling and original new adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King. Watch on YouTube

Beauty and the Beast Trailer #2 (2017): The new Beauty and the Beast trailer is here, and it's just as magical as we hoped. Check out the new Beauty and the Beast trailer starring Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Dan Stevens! Watch on YouTube

Exclusive: First Official Trailer for The Belko Experiment! On March 17, 2017, you’ve heard about the BEAUTY, now take a look at the BEAST. Starring Tony Goldwyn, John Gallagher Jr., Adria Arjona, Michael Rooker, John C McGinley, Sean Gunn, Melonie Diaz. Written by James Gunn. Directed by Greg McLean. Watch on YouTube

Power Rangers – In Theaters March 24 SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers. Watch on YouTube

Life Trailer 1 (2017) Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal Sci-Fi Movie HD [Official Trailer] Watch on YouTube

Ghost in the Shell Trailer #2 (2017): Check out the new Ghost in the Shell Trailer starring Scarlett Johansson, Michael Wincott, and Michael Pitt! Watch on YouTube