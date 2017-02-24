New And Improved Photo Friday Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By evilgenius Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:33 AM artsphotographyhobbyclonesriver-islandvikre-distillary Discuss: ! Now with 3 times the Evil of normal Photo Friday!Cloning works!My first robin photo of the year is terrible.Photo taken crossing the bridge using my camera on a foggy day.Photo crossing the bridge using my iPhone 6s and Lightroom Mobile taken last night.This place distills it's own gin, vodka, aquvit and whiskey.