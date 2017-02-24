Newsvine

New And Improved Photo Friday

By evilgenius
Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:33 AM
Now with 3 times the Evil of normal Photo Friday!

Article Photo

Cloning works!

Article Photo

My first robin photo of the year is terrible.

Article Photo

Photo taken crossing the bridge using my camera on a foggy day.

Article Photo

Photo crossing the bridge using my iPhone 6s and Lightroom Mobile taken last night.

Article Photo

This place distills it's own gin, vodka, aquvit and whiskey.

