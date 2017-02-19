Newsvine

evilgenius

About All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. Articles: 389 Seeds: 61 Comments: 18597 Since: Oct 2006

Pictures From My Front Yard Feeder

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By evilgenius
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:39 AM
Discuss:

Chickadees, house finches and squirrels in my front yard bird feeders.

Article Photo

This guy showed up at lunch. I have no idea how he got in there either. As he scampered away it looked like he could use the carbs.

Article Photo

After I got home I was sitting on the porch with Tucker and saw the Black Capped Chickadees were out.

Article Photo

It's been so warm you can see blossoms on the apple tree already.

Article Photo

I know I take a lot of pictures of these chickadees, but they are in the feeder all the time.

Article Photo

I've just been trying to catch them in flight, but so far this is the best I've been able to do.

Article Photo

While I was editing the above chickadee images, B came home and spied these two house finches.

Article Photo

We don't see them very often. I'll have to get some new seed so they'll be around more.

Article Photo

It doesn't look like there is room for everyone.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor