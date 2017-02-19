Pictures From My Front Yard Feeder Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By evilgenius Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:39 AM artsphotographyhobbysquirrelhouse-finchblack-capped-chickadeerosefinch Discuss: ! Chickadees, house finches and squirrels in my front yard bird feeders.This guy showed up at lunch. I have no idea how he got in there either. As he scampered away it looked like he could use the carbs.After I got home I was sitting on the porch with Tucker and saw the Black Capped Chickadees were out.It's been so warm you can see blossoms on the apple tree already.I know I take a lot of pictures of these chickadees, but they are in the feeder all the time.I've just been trying to catch them in flight, but so far this is the best I've been able to do.While I was editing the above chickadee images, B came home and spied these two house finches.We don't see them very often. I'll have to get some new seed so they'll be around more.It doesn't look like there is room for everyone.