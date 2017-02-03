An Evil Frigid Photo Friday - 2-3-17

Here are the last of last Saturday's ice sculpture pictures at the ice festival. After dinner we went back for the small fireworks display. It was kind of funny because no one knew where they were going to be set off. We guessed it would be over the bay, but we were mistaken and it was where the hockey tournament was setup. We were on the wrong side of the parking lot and if we would have moved it would have been over by the time we got there. I got a couple of pictures and that's all that counts.