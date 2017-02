Scarlett Johansson is the Major in Ghost in the Shell.

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.