A tweet from Dune author's son Brian Herbert links director Denis Villeneuve to a Legendary Pictures Dune project.

It's official -- Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project.

The word "series" is interesting. Villeneuve directed the recent critically acclaimed sci fi movie Arrival (staring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker) and Blade Runner 2049 (currently in post production) due out in November.