Evil Ice Photos

Since I hadn't been out with the camera this season B and I decided to check out the local Ice Festival on Saturday. There was a large man made sledding hill for the kids (I didn't take pictures of that) a couple of ice sculpture and a pond hockey tournament. It didn't seem super cold until I got out away from the car and then I was glad I took my hat and I really missed my gloves. Here are a few of the shots I got. I'll put up more later.