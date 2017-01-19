Are There Any PHP/MySQL Coders here?

Hello, I have a project I work on once or twice for a local Veteran's non-profit group that tracks mailing list members and donations. Now the new director wants to track volunteer time in the database. It would be awesome if I could do this everyday and I'd know this stuff like the back of my hand, but as I said I only get to play once or twice a year. (I'm the jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none in the IT world) I have a couple of questions on how to convert user inputs values and one about taking time worked (computed by time out minus time in) and adding it up to get time worked in the current month and year to date.