Winter Photo Challenge

Current Status: Published
By evilgenius
Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:36 AM
Winter is here and it's time for a scavenger hunt challenge. I find winter challenging enough without a scavenger hunt, but whatever gets us motivated. Here are some items to look for:

  1. Winter wear - jackets/coats/hats/scarves/gloves (preferably being worn in the picture)
  2. Inclement weather - rain/snow/sleet
  3. Winter travel
  4. Ice
  5. Cozy & Warm
  6. Let's Eat - winter foods like stew/soup/family feasts
  7. Decorations - winter decorations inside or out
  8. Celebrations - We have several holidays over the winter season including Groundhog's Day
  9. Snow people/Ice Sculpture
  10. City workers/snow plow/sand truck - something your city does that is winter specific

 

Post a set of around 5 items and make sure to post a link to them here and tag them "Winter-Scavenger-Hunt".

