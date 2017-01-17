Winter Photo Challenge

Winter is here and it's time for a scavenger hunt challenge. I find winter challenging enough without a scavenger hunt, but whatever gets us motivated. Here are some items to look for:

Winter wear - jackets/coats/hats/scarves/gloves (preferably being worn in the picture) Inclement weather - rain/snow/sleet Winter travel Ice Cozy & Warm Let's Eat - winter foods like stew/soup/family feasts Decorations - winter decorations inside or out Celebrations - We have several holidays over the winter season including Groundhog's Day Snow people/Ice Sculpture City workers/snow plow/sand truck - something your city does that is winter specific

Post a set of around 5 items and make sure to post a link to them here and tag them "Winter-Scavenger-Hunt".