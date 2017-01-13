A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. Sleight stars Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Sasheer Zamata, and Storm Reid.
Slight - Official Movie Trailer
Current Status: Published (4)
Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:18 AM
On April 7, a new legend begins. Watch the full trailer for SLEIGHT now. #SleightMovie