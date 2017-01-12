Newsvine

iBoy - Official Netflix Trailer

Current Status: Published (4)
By evilgenius
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:45 AM
Tom is an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy.

