The story starts with a special-forces soldier encountering a hostile, ghostlike figure in the ruins of a Moldovan city. DARPA engineer Mark Clyne (James Badge Dale), who designed the goggles that made the anomaly visible to soldiers, is called to Moldova to consult. A failed regime, a rising insurgency, and a looming civil war have all reportedly made the area unstable and dangerous...
Spectral - Netflix Movie Trailer and Review
Current Status: Published (4)
Mon Dec 19, 2016 10:41 AM
When an otherworldly force wreaks havoc on a war-torn European city, an engineer teams up with an elite Special Ops unit to stop it. Streaming on Netflix now.