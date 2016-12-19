Newsvine

evilgenius

About All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. Articles: 367 Seeds: 59 Comments: 18306 Since: Oct 2006

Spectral - Netflix Movie Trailer and Review

Current Status: Published (4)
By evilgenius
Mon Dec 19, 2016 10:41 AM
Discuss:

Read the review on The Verge

The story starts with a special-forces soldier encountering a hostile, ghostlike figure in the ruins of a Moldovan city. DARPA engineer Mark Clyne (James Badge Dale), who designed the goggles that made the anomaly visible to soldiers, is called to Moldova to consult. A failed regime, a rising insurgency, and a looming civil war have all reportedly made the area unstable and dangerous...

When an otherworldly force wreaks havoc on a war-torn European city, an engineer teams up with an elite Special Ops unit to stop it. Streaming on Netflix now.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor