Sense8 Christmas Special Coming in December 2016?

Seeded by evilgenius View Original Article: slashfilm.com
Seeded on Thu Dec 1, 2016 7:49 AM
Spoiler TV (via ScreenCrush) noticed that the show’s Netflix page indicates a “Christmas special coming December 23.” Earlier this year, actress Jamie Clayton tweeted that a new episode of Sense8 would be coming around Christmas of this year, while actress Daryl Hannah shared a photo of what looked like a script for a Christmas special. It should be noted that as of now, Netflix hasn’t officially announced anything about a Sense8 Christmas special. But all signs point to one happening, and if that’s the case it probably won’t be too long before Netflix issues a press release or unveils a new teaser.

