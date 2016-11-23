New Syfy Show - Incorporated

Website - http://www.syfy.com/incorporated

New Syfy show from the executive producers Ben Affleck & Matt Damon.

Incorporated takes place in 2074 after the government is bankrupt and corporations take control. Poor people live in slums called Red Zones and the rich live in communities called Green Zones. The ecosystem has gone to hell leaving huge swaths of the country uninhabitable and resources scarce.

You can watch the first episode "Vertical Mobility" at the Syfy link above or on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlzKH5nMr9E

At the Syfy link is a 360 degree virtual reality video.

On Syfy tv November 30th.