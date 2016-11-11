Newsvine

Evil Autumn Challenge Pics 2016

By evilgenius
Fri Nov 11, 2016 5:48 AM
Fall is really here. Winter is coming.

Article Photo

one of eight apples we got this year. last year we had two.

Article Photo

the changing color of the the leaves

Article Photo

part of the huge harvest of peppers we got from the garden this year

Article Photo

neighborhood house decorations

Article Photo

it's time to start wearing that sweater B purchased for me while in Ireland

