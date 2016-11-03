Newsvine

It Came! It Came!

By evilgenius
Thu Nov 3, 2016 6:32 AM
It came in the mail not from outer space. Duh!

I can't thank piperman enough for this wooden surfboard styled mouse pad. It works great and looks awesome! To, in some small way, try and pay it forward I have this half finished oak bowl. My father was a fantastic woodworker and always had some project or other going. I've shown a few of his works I have around in some pictures over the years. He passed away in 2003 and this bowl was one of his few unfinished projects. Since I don't have a lathe I've never been able to finish it. I'll send this off to piperman in tomorrow's mail for him to finish and send along to whomever he wishes.

Article Photo

I got my package in yesterday's mail at the office. It looks so sexy!

Article Photo

It fits perfectly on the recliner arm! It works better than I expected too.

Article Photo

Paying it forward. Someone will get this oak bowl.

