July Alphabet Challenge - The Letter D

July is about celebrating summer. Fireworks, picnics and swimming were the things I looked forward to as kid. Now I'm looking forward to the letter "D" challenge here on NewsVine. We continue the alphabet photo challenge by looking for subjects that start with the letter D. Please try to remember to link your posting to this article and using the "July-alphabet-challenge" in the tags. Remember you can post as many photos as many different postings as you'd like as long as they pertain to the letter of the month. Photos should be taken during the month of July 2017 too.

Have fun!