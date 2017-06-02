June Alphabet Challenge - The Letter C

June is planting season up in the MN, WI area where I live and time for the letter "C" challenge here online. continue the alphabet photo challenge by looking for subjects that start with the letter C. Please try to remember to link your posting to this article and using the "June-alphabet-challenge" in the tags. Remember you can post as many photos as many different postings as you'd like as long as they pertain to the letter of the month. Photos should be taken during the month of June 2017 too.

Have fun!