This Photo Friday Is All About The Love - 4-17-17

I don't know if it's Good, but it is Friday. These are a few of the photos I got last Friday taking pictures of my friend's wedding in the park. It was a bright afternoon and the park was filled with full black trash bags piled everywhere. The ceremony, standing around talking and pictures took an hour total. The happy couple wasn't comfortable taking pictures and mostly stood like they were in a police line-up, and the bright sun made everyone squint, but I think I might have gotten a couple of nice photos.

These are MY pictures. They are not watermarked, but I retain copyrights to all images. Please do not print, copy or otherwise use these photos without express written consent. Thanks!