Testing Out My New 50mm Lens

If you've been following along the last couple of days I picked up the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens on Saturday afternoon. Here are a few of the shots I got with it. The lens is priced pretty well at $125.00 most places, I picked this one up at Best Buy for less than a $1 more. I also added the UV filter to protect the lens for another $8.

The lens is small, light and quiet. The colors are good and the images are sharp. It is more difficult to use a prime lens vs a zoom because I, as the photographer, need to move more to keep things in frame. I love the bokeh on this lens at higher aperture settings and it would be too easy just to use it for that.

When shooting landscapes, which is what I usually do, I've been using my ultra-wide 10-22mm lens and that lens is awesome! The upside to using such a wide lens is I have more give when it comes to cropping the image. Now, if I'm using the 50mm, I'll be forced to keep in mind the composition rules and (hopefully) be a better photographer.

The one minor thing I don't like about this lens. If you end your photo shoot you see that focus has extended the lens all the way out. The only way to get the lens back in is to put it in manual focus to pull it in. There have been reports online where the lens has taken a bump inside the camera bag jamming the auto-focus motor ruining the lens. I can deal with that, though.